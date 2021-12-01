4J Wealth Management LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

USMV opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55.

