4J Wealth Management LLC Purchases 754 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 72,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.67. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

