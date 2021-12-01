5,092 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,110. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.17 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,272 shares of company stock worth $3,503,173. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.