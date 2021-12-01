$544.27 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce $544.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.69 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $476.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNTR opened at $2.59 on Friday. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.86.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

