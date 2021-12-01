$63.18 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report sales of $63.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $63.76 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $53.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $240.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.07 million to $240.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.17 million, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $297.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 382,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80.

In other Health Catalyst news, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $47,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,919 shares of company stock worth $8,202,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

