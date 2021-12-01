$7.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report $7.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.78 and the lowest is $7.12. Nucor reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 463.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $22.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.15 to $23.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $17.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

NUE opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.56. Nucor has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Nucor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.