$7.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post sales of $7.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.07 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.33 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.97 billion to $34.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $106.43. 518,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,832. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $106.59 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.