748 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $311.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $236.66 and a 12-month high of $323.03.

