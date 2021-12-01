$77.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report $77.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.61 billion and the lowest is $74.05 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $278.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.34 billion to $284.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $301.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $286.57 billion to $315.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,399,018. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $254.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

