7,969 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth about $2,826,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Seer by 467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,000. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.17. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.