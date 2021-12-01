$81.40 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to announce sales of $81.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the lowest is $78.70 million. Banc of California reported sales of $68.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $275.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $277.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $340.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

