83 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 83 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $791.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $802.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.75. The company has a market cap of $324.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $433.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

