88mph Price Hits $34.81 on Major Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.81 or 0.00060943 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and $260,807.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00235062 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 416,777 coins and its circulating supply is 398,901 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

