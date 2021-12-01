$928.81 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce $928.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $913.93 million to $935.40 million. Brinker International reported sales of $760.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

