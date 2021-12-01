A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.12

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.12 and traded as high as C$40.56. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$40.12, with a volume of 12,423 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

