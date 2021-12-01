Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.0% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $916,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 195,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

