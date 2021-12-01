Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $212.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.39 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

