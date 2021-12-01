Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.