Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 477,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,186,000 after acquiring an additional 250,109 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

