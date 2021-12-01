Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $125.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

