Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,989,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $3,719,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $125.71. 62,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,011. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

