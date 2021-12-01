Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the October 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $243.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.35. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

