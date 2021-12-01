Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 792,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 546,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.35. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

