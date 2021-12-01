ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ACNB were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $252.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

