Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.