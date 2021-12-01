Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Adbri has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $2.73.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

