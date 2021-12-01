AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 21,934 shares valued at $2,286,829. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

FISV opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

