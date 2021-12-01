AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

