AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 331 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

