AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 374 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.