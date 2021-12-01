AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,250 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

