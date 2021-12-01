AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

ACM stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

