Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $398,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.