African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Update

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

African Gold Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. African Gold Acquisition has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $219,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.