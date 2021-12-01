Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGGZF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $25.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

