AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.48. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 2,314 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

