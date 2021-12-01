Aion Trading Up 45.6% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $117.00 million and $57.16 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,984.20 or 0.97106392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.84 or 0.00314988 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.80 or 0.00485331 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00184802 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001536 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001146 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,845,038 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

