Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,464 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air T by 433.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.36. Air T has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 2.37%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

