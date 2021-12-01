Airsculpt Technologies Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 8th (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Airsculpt Technologies’ (NASDAQ:AIRS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. Airsculpt Technologies had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $77,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

Airsculpt Technologies stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.