AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 397.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 388.60 ($5.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.04. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

