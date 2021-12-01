Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report sales of $3.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $1.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $17.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $348.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,869 shares of company stock valued at $268,019. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

