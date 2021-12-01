Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 777,430 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $3,257,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $4,703,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

NYSE ACI opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.03.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

