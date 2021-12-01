Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 252 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. 88,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,948. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.87.

