Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.91. 13,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,039. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

