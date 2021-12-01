Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,231. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.