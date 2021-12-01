Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 290 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. 153,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.