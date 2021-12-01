Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIRD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

