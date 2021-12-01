Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $19.24 on Monday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

