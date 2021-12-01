Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,315,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Allegion by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,100,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

