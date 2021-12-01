Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALIZY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,685. Allianz has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.